Former FWP director nominated to head U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

HELENA — Martha Williams, the former director of Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to be the new director of U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS).

She has been serving as principal deputy director for USFWS since January of 2020.

Williams was appointed to head FWP by former Governor Steve Bullock and served as director from 2017-2020. She was the first woman to head the department.

Prior to heading FWP, she taught at the Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana, working for a time as a solicitor at the U.S. Department of Interior, and was a lawyer at FWP from 1998 to 2011.

Williams will need confirmation from the U.S. Senate before she can assume the role of director.

USFWS is within the United States Department of the Interior dedicated to the management of fish, wildlife, and natural habitats.