Paid family leave stalls in Congress

CHARLESTON, WV — Should parents be paid for taking time off following the birth of a child?

While some companies and states offer paid leave programs, it currently isn't mandated at the federal level, which means many employees across the country don't have access to it.

NEW MOMS AND CHILDREN IMPACTED

Natalie Welling is the mother to six-week-old Lexus.

Welling is already back at work.

"I went back two weeks ago," she said. "When he was four weeks."

"My employer doesn’t offer any paid family leave," Welling added.

Lenux was delivered through a surrogate, so Welling isn't eligible for short-term disability.

The United States continues to be one of the only major countries in the world without nationwide mandated paid leave.

In those four weeks that Welling stayed home, she only received job protection.

"Everything was unpaid, I received nothing but job security," Welling said.

CONGRESS ACTION OR INACTION

It appeared for a moment this year that Congress would pass paid leave benefits.

The House of Representatives included four weeks in their version of the Build Back Better bill that passed in November.

However, every indication is that it will be scrapped before the Senate votes on the bill.

West Virginia’s Democratic Senator, Joe Manchin, is one reason why.

Manchin has said it doesn’t belong in the Build Back Better Act. He claims it should be addressed in a separate, bipartisan bill.

Manchin's support is needed for it to become law.

Welling lives in West Virginia and is Manchin’s constituent.

"It's very sad," she said.

"We want parents to work like they don’t have children but parent like they don’t have a job," Welling added.

MANCHIN OPPOSITION

To understand Manchin's opposition, one must first understand the politics in West Virginia.

"We are a very Republican state in West Virginia, we gave Donald Trump the second-highest percentage of the vote in 2020," said John Findlay, executive director of the West Virginia Republican Party.

Findlay said Manchin is the only Democrat currently holding a statewide office.

His group has been pushing Manchin to vote no on as many Democratic ideas as possible and he thinks it’s working. Millions are being spent on television commercials in West Virginia in an effort to lobby Manchin.

"Our job is to pressure Joe Manchin," Findlay said.

"If he votes 'stop,' he might be reelected," Findlay added. "If he votes with the Biden agenda, he will lose."

