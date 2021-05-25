Sen. Rand Paul says a suspicious package containing white powder was sent to his house

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The FBI and police on Capitol Hill are investigating a suspicious package that was delivered to the home of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, Politico reported on Monday.

The sender of the package is unknown. Politico reported that the package contained white powder and is being examined for harmful substances.

Fox News later reported that the package also included a picture "of a bruised and bandaged Paul with a gun to his head" along with an explicit message that referenced a 2017 incident where Paul was assaulted by a neighbor.

In a tweet, Paul says he received the package after social media users "encouraged violence" against him over the weekend.

"I take these threats immensely seriously," Paul said in a tweet on Monday. "As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family."

This story was originally published by Scripps station WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky.