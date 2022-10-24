Watch Now
2 killed in high school shooting in Missouri, suspect dead

Posted at 9:07 AM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 12:32:02-04

Two victims and a suspect died after he opened fire inside a St. Louis high school Monday morning, St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack said.

Sack said a teen and an adult died in the shooting inside the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Eight people were hospitalized with various injuries. It's unclear how many were from gunshot wounds.

Sack said the suspect has not been identified, but appeared to be roughly 20 years old.

Sack said police were called to the school at 9:10 a.m. He said officers responded within minutes and fatally wounded the suspect.

The police chief said the suspect encountered locked doors, which gave security time to react.

Students were evacuated following the incident.

Photos from the scene showed a large police presence. A reunification area was open for families and their children.

