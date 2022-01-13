Watch
1-year-old fatally shot in Memphis, police say

Posted at 3:28 PM, Jan 13, 2022
Authorities in Memphis are searching for those responsible for the fatal shooting of a 1-year-old.

Police said the shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Initially, when officers arrived, they found two victims.

Later, police released an update saying that the child was the only victim.

The 1-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Details of a motive or a description of a suspect were not immediately known.

