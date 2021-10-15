Watch
13th season of 'Wendy Williams Show' to premiere without Wendy Williams

Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Wendy Williams attends a ceremony honoring her with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Wendy Williams
Posted at 6:04 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 20:04:48-04

Wendy Williams will not host the premiere of her show's 13th season.

The "Wendy Williams Show" will kick off its 13th season Monday with "Hot Talk" panelists Devyn Simone, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister, and Michael Yo.

The rest of the week will feature Leah Remini as the show's guest host.

The start of the show's 13th season was originally delayed after Wendy Williams tested positive for COVID-19. The show's Instagram account says Williams has since tested negative for the virus but is still dealing with other health issues.

"She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition," a statement on the show's Instagram account said.

The post adds that Williams is receiving medical supervision and is meeting with her medical team daily.

"As soon as she's ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair," the post states.

