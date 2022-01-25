Watch
2nd NYPD officer dies days after Harlem shooting

Yuki Iwamura/AP
A New York City Police Department officer lights a candle at a makeshift memorial outside the NYPD's 32nd Precinct, near the scene of a shooting days earlier in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, Monday Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Posted at 1:18 PM, Jan 25, 2022
A second New York City police officer has succumbed to his injuries four days after he and his partner were mortally wounded in a Harlem shooting.

Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced on Tuesday that Officer Wilbert Mora had passed away. He was 27.

"It’s with great sadness I announce the passing of Police Officer Wilbert Mora," Sewell said in a tweet. "Wilbert is three times a hero. For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation. Our heads are bowed & our hearts are heavy."

Police said the officers were responding to a domestic call when Lashawn J. McNeil shot them as they walked down a narrow hallway in a Harlem apartment, the Associated Press reported.

Mora's partner Officer Jason Rivera died on Friday.

Mora was rushed to Harlem Hospital.

A third officer shot 47-year-old McNeil, who died Monday, officials said.

According to the New York Times, Mora joined the department in 2018.

