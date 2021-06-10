3 dead including a child in a shooting inside a Florida grocery store

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Three people, including a child, were killed in a shooting Thursday that occurred inside a Publix grocery store in Royal Palm Beach, Florida.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a man, a woman and a child were found dead of gunshot wounds upon arrival at the store.

The department says that the scene is not active and that the shooter was one of the deceased people in the store.

Names of the victims have not been released.

This story is breaking and will be updated.