3 shot in Milwaukee during Bucks championship celebration

Our Ben Jordan was covering celebrations on Water St. when he reported hearing "dozens of gun shots." At least one suspect appears to be in custody. There is no word on injuries.
Posted at 7:28 AM, Jul 21, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Gunshots rang out Wednesday morning in Milwaukee, a half-mile from Fiserv Forum, as Bucks fans celebrated the team's first NBA championship in 50 years.

Police confirmed that two separate shootings occurred on N. Water street — located just across the Milwaukee River from the Bucks' home arena — just after midnight on Wednesday morning.

Police said a 22-year-old male was shot near the intersection of N. Water and E. Knapp Street at 12:42 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for his non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they have a suspect in custody, and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

At the same time, at a block south on N. Water Street at E. Juneau Street, two people were shot. A 19-year-old female and a 32-year-old male were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police have a suspect in custody but are still searching for additional subjects.

Anyone with any information on either of the shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

This story was originally published by Ben Jordan on Scripps station TMJ4 in Milwaukee.

