All-female referee trio to oversee World Cup match for the first time

History will be made in the World Cup match between Costa Rica and Germany, but it will have nothing to do with the teams.

For the first time, the game will be officiated by an all-female crew.

Stephanie Frappart will become the first female in history to be the lead referee in a World Cup match. She will be joined by assistants Neuza Back and Karen Diaz.

Prior to the World Cup, the chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee expressed confidence in the women, saying, "They could officiate any game."

Frappart has been a fixture on the international soccer scene. According to ESPN, she was the referee in a World Cup qualifying match and the UEFA Supercup final in 2019.

Thursday's game between Costa Rica and Germany will be a highly-watched affair. Germany, the 2014 champions, is on the verge of being eliminated. They are currently in last place in Group E.