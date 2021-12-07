Watch
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

Amazon Web Services outage affecting users worldwide

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sancya/Associated Press
FILE - This April 1, 2020 file photo shows the Amazon DTW1 fulfillment center in Romulus, Mich., April 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Amazon-Executive
Posted at 10:48 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 13:43:47-05

Amazon says it's aware of users experiencing issues and they are working on fixing it.

A notice on its Amazon Web Service status page was posted at around 11 a.m. ET stated that they have identified the root cause and were "actively working towards recovery."

The company provides cloud computing services to individuals, universities, governments, and companies.

According to CNBC, those affected by the outage include users on Disney+ and Netflix.

DownDetector shows users reporting outages on Tinder and Roku.

Amazon said if users need to access region-specific consoles, they can do so by going here. If they need to access US-WEST-2 console, they can try here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader