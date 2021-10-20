Anti-Biden chant is the inspiration behind #1 hip-hop song on iTunes

An anti-Joe Biden chant that turned into a meme among Republicans is the inspiration behind the No. 1 song on the iTunes hip-hop chart.

According to Fox News and the Miami Herald, "Let's Go, Brandon" first occurred when NBC reporter Kelli Stavast interviewed NASCAR driver Brandon Brown after he won at Talladega Superspeedway two weeks ago.

During the interview, the crowd began chanting what Stavast thought was "Let's go, Brandon!" about the driver's win, but what the crowd was chanting was "(expletive) Joe Biden."

The song, performed by rapper Loza Alexander, first went viral on TikTok before it made its way to the top of the charts.

The song is currently No. 2 on iTunes' Top Songs list and No. 1 on its Top Hip-Hop/Rap songs list.