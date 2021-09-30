AT&T to require union workers to get COVID-19 vaccine

AT&T announced Wednesday that it's extending its COVID-19 vaccine mandate to include employees who are represented by the Communications Workers of America union.

The Associated Press reports that the union represents about 90,000 AT&T employees.

AT&T already had a vaccine mandate in place for management. It requires them to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 11.

Union employees will have until Feb. 1, 2022, to become fully vaccinated, "unless they get an approved job accommodation."

Employees who refuse to get the vaccine by Feb. 1 will get a 60-day unpaid "reconsideration period," The Associated Press reports.