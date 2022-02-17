Beaches closed after Sydney swimmer killed by 15-foot shark

Authorities in Australia closed several Sydney beaches following its first deadly shark attack since 1963.

The New South Wales Police Force closed several beaches Wednesday after a swimmer was attacked in Little Bay by a shark. Officers said they found human remains in the water.

The Associated Press reported that witnesses described the 15-foot great white shark attacking the swimming vertically and then heard a yell.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the victim has been identified as diving instructor Simon Nellist, a 35-year-old man from Wolli Creek who was a regular swimmer at Little Bay.

NBC News reported that drum lines had been set up and drones were deployed to try and trace it.

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File, Australia led the world with three fatal unprovoked shark deaths last year.

New Caledonia had two, followed by the U.S., Brazil, New Zealand, and South Africa, who each had one fatal unprovoked shark attack.

The U.S. recorded the most unprovoked shark bites last year with 47.



