"Blue moon," Saturn's rings, Jupiter to appear in sky this week

Joshua Bessex/AP
FILE - The moon rises over the centerfield scoreboard during the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Posted at 12:31 PM, Aug 16, 2021
Spectators are in for a treat this week as they turn to the sky for a blue moon and a bright Saturn and Jupiter.

According to NASA, the next full moon of the summer will occur on Sunday when the "blue moon" will rise into the night sky.

The space agency said the moon would appear full for about three days, from about Friday night through Monday, appearing for Earth on Sunday.

The moon won't actually be blue, but according to NASA, it might have gotten its name when dust in the atmosphere makes the Moon actually appear blue.

Happening on Thursday, Jupiter will appear its brightest and closest.

On Friday, you'll be able to spot the rings of Saturn

According to NASA, in order to spot them both, you'll need a telescope.

