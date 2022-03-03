Boeing halts technical support to Russian airlines

Aviation giant Boeing has announced it is suspending operations in Russia. The company said that it will no longer offer support services for Russian airlines, and will cut off access to parts and maintenance supplies.

Boeing is just the latest global company to halt operations in Russia or suspend working with Russian companies.

In a statement, Boeing said, “As the conflict continues, our teams are focused on ensuring the safety of our teammates in the region,” the Guardian reported.

The company has also closed its office in Ukraine's capital city Kyiv amid the fighting.

According to the Guardian, Airbus also stopped supplying aircraft parts and services to Russian airlines.



TRENDING ARTICLES



Newsy is the nation’s only free 24/7 national news network. You can find Newsy using your TV’s digital antenna or stream for free. See all the ways you can watch Newsy here.