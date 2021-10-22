Boy Scout has earned 138 merit badges

WEST SENECA, NY (WKBW) — Dan Dale of Boy Scout Troop 616 in West Seneca, New York has collected 138 merit badges.

Dan just received his "Eagle Award" and is awaiting the "Super Nova Award" and the "National Outdoor Award".

His Dad, Dave Dale, points out that his son's merit badge achievement alone is pretty amazing considering he's "only one of 500 scouts to accomplish it in 111 years of scouting."

Dan's says his favorite merit badge to work on, was also the most difficult. For cycling, he had to do a 50-mile ride in eight hours.

"I didn't think I was going to like it, because I don't like bikes," he said. "I love cycling for some reason."

Encouraging him along the way were his scout leaders and his parents.

His sad says, "My wife and I were just really pleased that he found something he really wanted to do and we try to support him any way we could."

That included driving to Florida during the pandemic Dan could complete his scuba diving merit badge.

Dan is a Freshman at SUNY Buffalo State College in media production and plans a career in sports broadcasting.

This story was originally reported by Mike Randall on WKBW.com.

