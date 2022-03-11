Camel put down after killing 2 people at Tennessee petting zoo

OBION, TENNESSEE — Two men died at a petting zoo in northwest Tennessee Thursday after they were attacked by a camel, local law enforcement says.

News of the incident was first reported by the Tennessee River Valley News.

The Obion County Sheriff's Office said a loose camel near Shirley Farms began attacking people around 4:45 p.m.

Deputies that arrived on the scene found two people unconscious.

As first responders were trying to help the victims and move them to a safe place, the camel attacked an Obion County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

The camel also moved toward deputies who were helping the victims.

The Sheriff's Office said in response to the movement, officers "had to put the camel down for the safety of everyone on scene."

The two victims, Bobby Matheny of Ridgely, 42 years old, and Tommy Gunn of Obion, 67, succumbed to their injuries and died at the scene.

