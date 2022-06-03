Camila and Matthew McConaughey launch Uvalde relief fund

Camila and Matthew McConaughey’s foundation announced the formation of a Uvalde Relief Fund. The foundation said 100% of donations will go toward grief counseling, burial assistance and other short- and long-term community needs.

The fund was launched as 19 children and two teachers are being buried following last week's school mass shooting.

“Matthew and Camila McConaughey have been on the ground in Uvalde for the last few days since the mass shooting. the loss is tragic,” the foundation said in a statement. “While the spirit of the community is in pain. the unanimous support of families to families and strangers to locals is beautiful. After the initial shock, the town has now begun the funerals and the grieving process. which will continue for the surviving children. families. and the entire community.”

The McConaugheys’ fundraiser is among one of several collecting donations for Uvalde.

The school district is asking for checks to be mailed to 200 E. Nopal St. Uvalde, Texas 78801. Donations can be sent through Zelle at robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com .

GoFundMe has also organized a list of verified fundraisers to support the victims and their families. The fundraisers have already collected several million dollars.

Matthew McConaughey lived in Uvalde as a child and has been outspoken about the need to limit guns.

“This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better,” the Uvalde native wrote.