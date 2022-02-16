Babies protected from severe COVID-19 if moms are vaccinated during pregnancy

A new study from the CDC is giving expecting mothers a new reason to get vaccinated.

Researchers found that getting the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant can protect children from the virus even after they’re born.

In the study, children had a 61% lower risk of ending up in the hospital with COVID-19 up to the age of six months, if their mother received at two vaccine doses during pregnancy.

The study looked at both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Researchers say this new finding is particularly important considering there is no vaccine authorized for babies under six months old.

A separate study published last week found that mothers who received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy helped their babies develop antibodies.

The study by JAMA showed that babies had developed the antibodies by the time they were six months of age.