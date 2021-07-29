Disney World to again require masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World will soon require everyone in the park to wear masks while indoors and on Disney transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

The company announced on Wednesday that it was adapting its health and safety guidelines based on "guidance from health and government officials."

All cast members and guests aged 2 and up will be required to wear masks or face coverings indoors starting Friday.

The update in policy applies throughout attractions and the park entryway. Masks will continue to be optional in outdoor common areas.

The update in Disney's policy came after Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings urged residents and visitors to wear masks when in an indoor space with others, whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated.

"These numbers are extraordinary. We are seeing nearly 1,000 new cases in Orange County daily. Those are the numbers we saw at the highest peak last year," Demings said Monday.

On Tuesday, Orange County saw the highest number of new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Disneyland in California will also be making these changes to its mask policy.

This story was originally published by Victoria Lewis on Scripps station WPTV in Palm Beach, Florida.

