White House to launch website where Americans can order free COVID tests Wednesday

The White House on Friday said that beginning next week, Americans will be able to visit a government website and order free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests and have them delivered directly to their homes.

According to a White House fact sheet, the new website, COVIDTests.gov, will launch next Wednesday.

Biden Administration officials say that once the website launches, Americans will be able to order four free tests per household to their homes, which will ship in between seven to 12 days. The tests will be sent through USPS First Class mail in the continental U.S., and through Priority Mail in Alaska, Hawaii and in U.S. territories.

The White House added that it will prioritize orders and send tests first to "households experiencing the highest social vulnerability and in communities that have experienced a disproportionate share of COVID-19 cases and deaths, particularly during this omicron surge."

The Biden Administration also says it will launch a call line, where people without internet access will be able to place orders for free tests.

The White House says 500 million tests will be available once the website launches. Earlier this week, the Biden Administration said it had placed an order for another 500 million tests, which will be available later this year.

