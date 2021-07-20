Costco to keep senior hours with new hours, days beginning week of July 26

Costco has decided it's keeping its senior hours.

According to USA Today, the retail store announced it was ending the hours on July 26, but recently changed its mind and will now reduce the special hours from five days a week to twice a week.

In a statement to USA Today, Richard Galanti, Costco’s chief financial officer, said senior hours would take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays "until further notice."

On its COVID-19 page, Costco said beginning the week of July 26, members older than 60 and members with disabilities or immunocompromised will be able to shop 9-10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.