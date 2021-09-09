Derek Jeter inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker were inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame Wednesday.

They are all part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2020, but the ceremony was canceled last year due to COVIDI-19.

Approximately 20,000 fans made the journey to Cooperstown, New York to watch the legendary baseball players be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Jeter, a legendary shortstop for the New York Yankees, closed the 2.5-hour ceremony by acknowledging his family and fans.

“I forgot how good that feels,” Jeter said to the crowd which included former Yankees and other celebrities, including Michael Jordan.

He added that he accomplished all his goals in his career, which ended with five World Series championship rings.

“I had one goal,” Jeter said. “To win and win more than anyone else. And we did.”