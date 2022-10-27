Editing on Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' video appears to have removed 'FAT' after criticism

Criticism of a quick moment in Taylor Swift's new "Anti-Hero" music video appears to have prompted the release of an updated version of the video to remove a scene that many found offensive or triggering.

The Grammy-award winning artist's video contained a scene in a bathroom in which Swift's character looks down at a scale which read "FAT" instead of a weight.

The video, written and directed by Swift, was meant to portray visual representations of “nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts,” she said on Instagram.

CNN reported that many body positive advocates say the scene was "fatphobic." Amanda Richards wrote on Twitter, "I'm truly over seeing complicated, personal, incredibly nuanced issues (body shame, personal failure, self-loathing) get reduced to the word "fat."

i don't deny or diminish anyone's experience with ED, but I'm truly over seeing complicated, personal, incredibly nuanced issues (body shame, personal failure, self-loathing) get reduced to the word "fat" pic.twitter.com/jIzomzj7x8 — Amanda Richards (@amandakater) October 21, 2022

Swift's new album "Midnights" released on Oct. 21 and has already sold over 1.2 million units in the United States, all during it's first three days after the release, Billboard reported.

Swift has become Spotify's most-streamed artist in a 24-hour window after the release of the album.

Watch the "Anti-Hero" official video here: