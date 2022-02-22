Explosion destroys home in Colorado, investigation underway

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A home exploded in Westminster early Tuesday morning. Now investigators are working to determine if everyone is safe.

Lt. Brian Clark with the Westminster Fire Department confirmed the home exploded before 3 a.m.

The home is destroyed. It’s not clear if anyone was inside at the time of the explosion.

This is what’s left of the home that exploded in #Westminster this morning. @XcelEnergyCO crews on scene here. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/mNhZUDnrgS — Veronica Acosta (@VeronicacostaTV) February 22, 2022

Two homes nearby and several cars in the area were damaged.

David Brand, who lives nearby, said the explosion shook everything, caused plants to fall over and knocked pictures off his walls.

"I originally thought a car hit my house," Brand said. "Then, I got to looking outside and I could see that the house was gone and there was smoke and debris rolling out."

Video from Blaine Leishman's home surveillance also captured the blast.

VIDEO: Home surveillance shows impact of Westminster home explosion

Brand said the home was "burned out, boarded up and had an 'inhospitable' sign."

Xcel Energy responded to the scene after there were multiple gas leaks as a result of the explosion.

Crews stopped all leaks and secured the scene at 5:20 a.m.

The department is investigating what caused the home to explode.

Police helped to evacuate neighboring homes to make sure everyone got out safely. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story was first reported by Blayke Roznowski at KMGH in Denver, Colorado, with additional reporting by Colette Bordelon and Veronica Acosta.

