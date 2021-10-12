Watch
FDA grants first authorization for marketing of e-cigarettes

Mark Stehle/AP
FILE - This Wednesday, June 18, 2014 file photo shows VUSE Digital Vapor Cigarette packaging during a launch event held by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company in Philadelphia. On Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, heath officials authorized the first electronic cigarettes in the U.S., saying R.J. Reynolds vaping products can benefit adult smokers. (Mark Stehle/AP Images for R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, File)
Posted at 3:39 PM, Oct 12, 2021
For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration has authorized the marketing of electronic cigarettes.

The authorization gives R.J. Reynolds the OK to sell its Vuse Solo electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) device and accompanying tobacco-flavored e-liquid pods.

“While today’s action permits the tobacco products to be sold in the U.S., it does not mean these products are safe or ‘FDA approved,’” the agency said. “All tobacco products are harmful and addictive and those who do not use tobacco products should not start.”

Despite saying that tobacco products are harmful, the FDA said the authorized products could be beneficial to traditional smokers.

“The manufacturer’s data demonstrates its tobacco-flavored products could benefit addicted adult smokers who switch to these products – either completely or with a significant reduction in cigarette consumption,” the FDA said.

According to CNN, e-cigarettes manufacturers were given until September 2020 to submit applications to receive authorization to stay on the market.

In September, the FDA reportedly said it needed more time to decide on the applications.

