Florida nonprofit committed to ensuring veterans receive proper burial

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people pass away in South Florida every year. Unfortunately, for some, there's no family or friends to give them a proper burial.

Missing in America Project is on a mission to ensure that scenario doesn't happen to military veterans.

Twenty-four unclaimed cremains of veterans, and some of their spouses, were given a full military honors burial at the South Florida National Cemetery near Lake Worth on Wednesday.

The Missing in America Project goes to funeral homes and then processes paperwork and genealogy searches. The organization tries reaching out to family members.

If the cremated remains are still unclaimed, Missing in America coordinates a burial.

WPTV A ceremony is held to bury a veteran at the South Florida National Cemetery on Sept. 29, 2021.

"It takes a lot of legwork to get to this point. But when you get to this point, it's very rewarding that we have now taken care of these veterans," said Kathy Church, state coordinator of Missing in America Project Florida.

Local Air Force veteran Charlotte Rebillard attended the ceremony.

"It means so much that everybody should be respected and honored," Rebillard said. "No matter whether you have family or just your friends as family, it's nice that everyone gets a proper burial."

Local fire-rescue members, military members, and veterans also attended the ceremony.

A rifle-firing salute and playing of taps was also part of the ceremony.

Mike Trim at WPTV first reported this story.