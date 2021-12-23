Former NFL player reportedly died from alcohol abuse

Former NFL player Vincent Jackson died from chronic alcohol abuse, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Citing the medical examiner, the network said Jackson had a blood-alcohol level of .28 at the time of his death.

Jackson was found dead in February.

Jackson's family said a study of his brain found that he suffered from stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Stage 2 CTE is associated with behavioral symptoms like aggression, impulsivity, depression, anxiety, paranoia, substance abuse, and suicidal ideation, along with progressive cognitive symptoms.

According to a Boston University study, a football player’s odds of developing CTE may increase by as much as 30% per year played. Jackson played 23 years of tackle football, beginning at age 12.

He retired in 2018 after 12 seasons in the NFL, where he reached three Pro Bowls with the San Diego Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.