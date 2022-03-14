Former WWE star Scott Hall reportedly on life support

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall is on life support, according to multiple reports.

According to Kevin Nash, who was Hall's longtime partner in the ring, the wrestler will be taken off life support once his family is in place.

"I'm going to lose the one person on this planet I've spent more of my life with than anyone else," Nash said on Instagram.

PWTorch, which covers wrestling, reports that Hall suffered complications after hip replacement surgery last week.

Hall saw success in both the WWE, first as Razor Ramon, and then in the WCW, where he was a founding member of the New World Order (NWO). He would eventually return to the WWE, performing under his real name.

Hall was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.