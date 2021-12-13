Here's how you can help Kentucky rebuild after devastating tornadoes

Crews are going through the rubble after one of the worst tornado events in recent memory.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday he expects the death toll from Friday's devastating storms to "exceed 100."

"This is the deadliest tornado event we've ever had," Beshear said. "I think it's going to be the longest and deadliest tornado event in U.S. history."

Thousands of Kentuckians are still without power. Many others don't have a home right now.

Here's how readers can help those in the Bluegrass State with tornado relief efforts:

Donate online to disaster relief funds:

Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund: Beshear established the relief fund to help on-the-ground efforts and provide relief to families that are going to need to rebuild.

Western KY Red Cross Disaster Relief Fundraiser: Facebook has offered to pay all processing fees so 100% of donations go directly to the nonprofit.

United Way of Kentucky: A disaster recovery fund has been set up to support Kentucky communities in need of assistance. The organization says 100% of funds received will go directly to the recovery efforts in affected communities.

Salvation Army

Global Giving: Midwest US Tornado Relief Fund

Convoy of Hope

UK College of Medicine's Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund

Kentucky Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster

Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief

Mayfield Graves County Tornado Relief

Other Fundraisers Verified by GoFundMe

Other ways to donate:

American Red Cross: Text REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief.



Call 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669) to donate by phone via credit card

Kentucky State Police: Call (270) 297-7772 or (270) 331-0945

Aspire Appalachia: Send donations to paypal@aspireappalachia.org (indicate tornado relief) or PO Box 1255, Jackson, KY 41339.

Those who would like to mail in a donation should make checks payable to Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet. In the memo line, note the donation is for the "Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund." Send checks to Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet, 200 Mero Street, 5th Floor, Frankfort, KY 40622.

Volunteer to help relief efforts:

Kentucky Emergency Management

American Red Cross (Kentucky Region)

Kentucky State Police, Post 1: Call (270) 331-1979

Catalyst Church: 114 Kings Dr. in Mayfield, KY. Call (270) 356-1191

Bowling Green Community Action Center: 171 Center St., Bowling Green, KY. Call (270) 782-4437

South Warren High School: 8140 Nashville Road in Bowling Green, KY. Call (270) 467-7500

Bremen Fire Department: 51 College St., Bremen, KY. Call (270) 525-6002

This story was originally published by Scripps station WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky.