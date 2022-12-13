WATCH: Montanans rescue horses stuck in icy pond

Four horses were rescued after falling through an icy pond in Montana on December 5, 2022. The South Kalispell Fire Department was called out to a property last week after someone noticed that the horses fell through the ice.

WATCH: 4 horses rescued after falling through the ice near Kalipsell

The agency said “through the cooperative efforts of firefighters, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office animal control officers, Rebecca Farm staff and many neighbors, the horses were rescued."

The owner says the horses had some swelling and sore muscles but that will be taken care of with medication.

The owner of one of the horses says they were all cleared by a veterinarian to rejoin their herd.

