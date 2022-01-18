Jan. 6 committee issues subpoenas for Rudy Giuliani, other Trump allies

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas for Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn on Tuesday.

"The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes," said Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson.

The committee accuses Giuliani of trying to "convince state legislators to take steps to overturn the election results."

Thompson says Ellis reportedly circulated memos that provided arguments for the vice president to reject or delay the Electoral College vote count.

Powell promoted false claims about the election and brought lawsuits that ultimately failed.

The committee believes Epshteyn spoke with President Trump on Jan. 6 about Vice President Mike Pence's "unwillingness to deny or delay the certification."

In a letter to each of the Trump allies, Thompson said the committee is seeking documents and depositions regarding the investigation into the Jan. 6 attacks.