Kia recalls more than 400K vehicles over air bag concerns

Kia recalled 410,619 vehicles this week after learning their air bags may not deploy as intended.

The recall includes certain KIA Sedonas, Souls, Soul EVs, Fortes and Forte Koup vehicles that were made between 2017 and 2019.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, dealers will inspect the vehicles and make necessary repairs.

There will be no charge to customers.

Owners with recalled vehicles can expect to receive a letter after March 21, 2022.

Kia decided to conduct the recall after 13 customer complaints and nearly 1,000 warranty claims.

The automaker says it has not received any reports of injuries or deaths due to the malfunctioning air bags.