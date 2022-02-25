Watch
Kremlin says Russia agrees to talks with Ukraine

Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP
A Ukrainian firefighter walks between at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. It was unclear what aicraft crashed and what brought it down amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)
Posted at 8:14 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 10:14:53-05

The Kremlin said Friday that Russia has agreed to send a delegation to Belarus to talk with Ukrainian officials, according to the Associated Press.

"In response to Zelensky's offer, Vladimir Putin is ready to send Minsk a Russian delegation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, the New York Times reported.

Peskov's statement comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video statement early Friday requesting Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet.

In his statement, Zelenskyy said that he wanted to "sit down at the negotiating table to stop the death of people," Zelenskyy said, according to Reuters.

The AP reported that Zelenskyy is willing to negotiate his country's bid to join NATO.

The AP reported that Putin claimed that keeping Ukraine out of NATO prompted him to order military action in Ukraine to “demilitarize” it.

