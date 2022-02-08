Lawmakers hold moment of silence after US surpasses 900,000 COVID deaths

A bipartisan group of lawmakers held a moment of silence for the 900,000 people in the U.S. who died from COVID-19 complications.

Led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the lawmakers stood at the steps of the Capitol on Monday night.

They were surrounded by a choir that sang "God Bless America."

The U.S. surpassed 900,000 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says the country is averaging more than 2,000 deaths a day.

However, this is hope that the worst may be over. Data from the CDC shows a sharp decline in cases since the peak in early January.

Doctors say the best way people can protect themselves from the virus is to get vaccinated. The CDC reports that 80% of people 5 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.