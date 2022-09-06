Los Angeles school district responds to cyberattack

The Los Angeles Unified school district announced Tuesday that it was a victim of a cyberattack, which is "likely criminal in nature."

Schools will remain open as the district attempts to get a handle on the situation. The district says it doesn't believe the attack will impede its ability to provide instruction, transportation or food. However, it notes that some business operations may be delayed or modified.

"Based on a preliminary analysis of critical business systems, employee healthcare and payroll are not impacted, nor has the cyber incident impacted safety and emergency mechanisms in place at schools," the district said in a statement.

Los Angeles Unified said the federal government, including the FBI, is assisting in the response.

School districts are increasingly being targeted by cybercriminals. There's reportedly been a 44% increase worldwide in attacks on education and research organizations.

Tony Sabaj, a cybersecurity expert, says parents and teachers can protect their own devices and information by only logging on directly to school sites and avoiding emailed links.