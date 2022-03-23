Watch
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

Man going more than 100 mph involved in crash that killed elderly couple

Mesa Maint Street Windsor crash
ABC15
Mesa Maint Street Windsor crash
Posted at 5:25 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 19:25:34-04

A 21-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly speeding down an Arizona street and causing a deadly crash.

At about 5:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to an intersection in the city of Mesa to respond to a crash scene.

During the initial investigation, police say a 2009 Chrysler 300C and a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica were involved in the crash.

A male passenger of the Pacifica, identified as 82-year-old Ronald Hettich, died at the scene. The driver, identified as 80-year-old Irma Hettich, the man's wife, was taken to a hospital where she later died.

The driver of the Chrysler 300C, identified as 21-year-old Gezane Izreal Cabanillas-Lape, was not seriously injured. His passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital with possible internal injuries.

During the investigation, police say the elderly couple's vehicle was passing through an intersection when Cabanillas-Lape's vehicle hit the passenger side of the elderly couple's vehicle.

According to police, the young driver was traveling at more than 100 mph at the time the crash occurred, on a roadway with a speed limit of 45 mph.

The 21-year-old driver was evaluated and showed no signs of impairment, authorities confirmed. The primary cause of the crash was determined to be a reckless high rate of speed, police said.

Cabanillas-Lape was arrested and booked into the Mesa City Holding Facility on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault. An investigation remains underway.

This story was originally published by Hector Gonzales of KNXV in Phoenix, Arizona.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader