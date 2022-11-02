Marking 100 years since the tomb of King Tutankhamun was discovered in southern Egypt

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tutankhamun's tomb in southern Egypt, in the Valley of Kings.

The area has 64 known tombs, where mummified pharaohs of Ancient Egypt were laid after their deaths.

Tutankhamun was a young pharaoh who became famous around the world after his tomb, filled with treasures, was discovered in 1922.

He was buried in a lavish tomb filled with gold in an area of Egypt near Luxor.

He is called the "boy king" because he ascended to the throne at the age of either 9 or 10 in the 14th century B.C.

He then died at around the age of 19. The discovery of his in-tact tomb was considered extraordinary since tombs were frequently looted in the Valley of the Kings through ancient times.

It is believed that Tutankhamun died from malaria and complications from a bone disease. In 2010 scientists found traces of malaria parasites in King Tut's mummified remains.

In a revised edition text, Dr. Nicholas Reeves draws on data from thermal imaging, laser-scanning, mold-growth mapping and inscriptional analysis to support debated historic facts.

Reeves talks about his work in "The Complete Tutankhamun: 100 Years of Discovery."