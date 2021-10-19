Watch
Fireball caught streaking across western states

As ABC 10News signed off from its 8 p.m. show on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, a white streak flew across our Coronado Bay cam!
Posted at 8:12 PM, Oct 18, 2021
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — A fireball event seen over Arizona, Nevada, Utah and California caught many by surprise, according to the American Meteor Society (AMS).

The AMS said the fireball event was seen just after 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

View a map of the Fireball's path here.

NASA was able to establish that the fireball event was first sighted at an altitude of 51 miles above the Mojave Trails National Monument with the help of three publicly accessible cameras, according to the AMS.

The meteor moved northwest at 47,000 miles per hour and disintegrated above Yermo, Calif., east of Barstow. It took about 3.8 seconds to burn up.

This story was originally reported by Claudia Amezcua on 10news.com.

