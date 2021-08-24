Watch
Missouri man drowns in Lake Michigan after saving 2 young relatives

Wong Maye-E/AP
FILE - A picture of the Lake Michigan waterfront, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Posted at 11:42 AM, Aug 24, 2021
A man from Missouri drowned while rescuing two young boys in Lake Michigan over the weekend.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the identity of the man who drowned Sunday was 40-year-old Thomas J. Walker.

“He was a kind soul and an amazing uncle to his niece and nephews. And how we lost him is a testament to how great an uncle and [an] all-around guy he was. [We] never met a person who didn't like him. He is missed greatly," the family said in a statement released by the sheriff's office.

Racine County sheriff's officials say Walker entered Lake Michigan at North Beach to save the two young male relatives after showing signs of distress.

"The adult male assisted in the rescue of the young children; however, he did not emerge from the water," officials said.

Deputies were dispatched to the area just after 3 p.m. Walker's body was found an hour later. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

According to officials, the National Weather Service had issued warnings of hazardous water conditions along Lake Michigan on Sunday, including the beaches in Racine County.

Officials say this is the fourth person to drown at the lake this summer near the city of Racine.

According to the Associated Press, the three other drowning victims were children who died in June.

