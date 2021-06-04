National Doughnut Day: Krispy Kreme, Dunkin' among businesses offering deals

Friday, June 4 is National Doughnut Day and there are some sweet offers you can take advantage of this year. To celebrate the annual holiday, several of the nation’s top doughnut dealers are dishing out deals.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’, which has stores across the United States, is offering guests a free classic doughnut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage, while supplies last.

The company says classic doughnut “favorites” include Boston Kreme, Glazed Chocolate, Jelly-Filled, and more.

The offer from Dunkin’ can be taken advantage of all day Friday at participating locations.

Krispy Kreme

On Friday, Krispy Kreme is offering a chance to get multiple doughnuts.

The company says you can get one free doughnut of your choice in honor of National Donut Day. You can also get one free Original Glazed doughnut if you’ve received a COVID-19 vaccination. And if you buy a dozen doughnuts, you can get another dozen glazed doughnuts for $1.

Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons, which has shops in the U.S. Canada, is offering its registered rewards members a doughnut for 50 cents with any purchase over 50 cents. The deal isn’t just for Friday. You can take advantage of it through June 15.

Voodoo Doughnut

Voodoo Doughnut is offering a deal for a good cause. The shop is selling its Homer doughnut for $1 and part of the proceeds from Friday will go to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

The business has locations in Oregon, Colorado, Texas, California, and Florida.

DiGiorno

When you think DiGiorno, doughnuts probably aren’t the first thing that comes to mind. However, the pizza company is offering a “lucky few” the chance to try its DiGiornut, which appears to be a savory doughnut with cheese on top.

To enter the sweepstakes, you must follow the company’s Twitter account and reply to this tweet with #Sweepstakes.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts, which has locations around the country, is offering a free cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, or bare doughnut when you visit their shops.

Shipley Do-Nuts

Shipley Do-Nuts, which has locations in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee, is offering a free glazed doughnut with any purchase between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m. Friday.