Watch Now
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

New features available for iPhone users as Apple releases iOS 16

Counterfeit iPhone Scam
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - This Sept. 12, 2018, file photo shows an Apple iPhone XR on display at the Steve Jobs Theater after an event to announce new products in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Counterfeit iPhone Scam
Posted at 2:41 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 16:41:35-04

Apple launched an update on Monday that would allow iPhone owners to use new features.

One of the new features includes editing or deleting text messages.

According to the company, iPhone users can edit a message up to 15 minutes after they send it. To unsend a message, users have up to two minutes after sending it to delete it.

Apple said users could make up to five edits to a given message.

According to USA Today, for this feature to work, both the sender and recipient must use the Messages app and have downloaded the new update.

Another new feature is live text for video, allowing users to copy or translate text in a paused video.

The company said that users could also lift subjects from an image with the new update.

The iOS 16 is compatible with the second generation or later iPhone SE's and iPhone 8 or later, the company said.

Some of the features, however, will not be available for everyone to use. The company said iPhones running the A12 chip would be able to support all the new features with the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App