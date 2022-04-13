North Carolina school resource officer saves life of choking student

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina school resource officer is being hailed a hero for saving a student's life when she began choking in the hallway.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Deputy Allen Josey sprang into action when students at North Iredell Middle School alerted him about a seventh-grader who'd gotten a piece of a candy lodged in her throat.

When Josey ran out into the hallway, he found a student lying on the floor, so he performed the Heimlich maneuver and successfully got the candy dislodged from the student's throat, the sheriff's office said.

"Deputy Josey’s quick actions certainly abated a tragedy and allowed a young girl the opportunity to return home to her family," the sheriff's office said.

Officials added that another student attempted to help his classmate before Josey got there.

Before working in law enforcement, the department said Josey served eight years in the United States Army Reserve as a combat medic.