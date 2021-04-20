Watch
Obama: 'Jury in Minneapolis did the right thing', but 'true justice requires' more work

Morry Gash/AP
People cheer after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn. Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
George Floyd Officer Trial
Posted at 4:37 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 18:37:13-04

MINNEAPOLIS — Former President Barack Obama says "a jury in Minneapolis did the right thing" Tuesday. Obama's comments were posted on social media following the guilty verdict of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.

While justice may be done, Obama adds "we know that true justice is about much more than a single verdict in a single trial. True justice requires that we come to terms with the fact that Black Americans are treated differently, every day. It requires us to recognize that millions of our friends, family, and fellow citizens live in fear that their next encounter with law enforcement could be their last."

The former president called on Americans to continue to fight for justice.

"We cannot rest. We will need to follow through with the concrete reforms that will reduce and ultimately eliminate racial bias in our criminal justice system," his statement said.

