Officials: Toddler starved to death after his father died of heart attack in New York apartment

Officials in New York announced the cause of death for a man and his 2-year-old son after they were both found dead in their apartment nine months ago.

In a statement, the Ontario County Sheriff's Office said David Conde, Sr. died naturally from "cardiovascular disease," USA Today and NBC News reported.

The sheriff's office said his son, David Conde, Jr., died from starvation, and his death was ruled accidental, the news outlets reported.

"It is believed that Mr. Conde passed away first, and the child was not able to obtain any nourishment after his father passed," the department said, according to the news outlets.

According to NBC News, the 59-year-old and the toddler, who were last seen alive on Jan. 22, were found dead on Feb. 15 in their apartment in Geneva, which is located 55 miles southwest of Syracuse.

Their bodies were found after authorities conducted a welfare check after Conde, Sr. had not been heard from by anyone for over a week, USA Today reported.