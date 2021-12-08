One person injured in Texas mall shooting as police search for suspect

Authorities in Texas are looking for a suspect connected to a mall shooting that left one person injured in Killeen.

The Killeen Police Department released surveillance photos of the alleged suspect, who they said is a white male and was last seen wearing a white beanie and a white mask.

Police said they were called to the mall around 7 p.m. about an active shooter.

Once on the scene, officers found one person injured.

The victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White with unknown injuries, police said.

Officials said the mall was evacuated and there were no other reports of victims.

Police are still searching for the suspect.