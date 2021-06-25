One suspect dead after attempted armed robbery erupts in gunbattle in Hollywood Hills

One person is dead and several more were wounded after gunfire erupted in a wealthy Hollywood Hills neighborhood during an attempted robbery early Friday.

The Associated Press reported that a suspect was killed, three victims, and another suspect was injured during the shooting, which occurred around 2 a.m. on Blue Jay Way, which is a street lined with multi-million dollar homes.

According to the AP, two men wearing ski masks approached two men who were standing outside a home. The men in ski masks made the victims lie down on the ground before stealing their watches and jewelry.

Shots rang out after a security guard came outside a home, police said, with bullets striking the guard, the two victims on the ground, and the two robbers, who fled the scene in a getaway car.

The AP reported that police stopped the vehicle at a nearby section, where one suspect was pronounced dead, another was transported to a nearby hospital, and a third suspect was taken into custody.

A gun was found inside the vehicle, police said.

Police said the guard was listed in critical condition at a nearby hospital and the two victims were in stable condition.

The police have not released the names of the victims or suspects involved in the case.