Pepsi will be first company to get the Tesla Semi

Pepsi truck drivers will soon be delivering goods in a Tesla Semi.

Tesla Founder Elon Musk tweeted Friday that the company started production on the tractor-trailers. They are scheduled to be delivered to a plant in California in December.

Production of the Tesla Semi has not been smooth sailing. Musk showed off the first prototype in 2017 and promised production would begin in 2019. However, parts shortages and other delays pushed the timeline back several years.

The Tesla Semi is fully electric. The company says the vehicle can go from 0 to 60 mph in 20 seconds.

Musk said the Semi can travel up to 500 miles on a single charge.

Semi can travel up to 500 miles on a single charge. It reportedly costs about $180,000.

Other companies, including Walmart and FedEx, have put in orders for the Tesla Semi. The companies are attempting to reduce the impact they have on the environment.