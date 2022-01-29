Phoenix officers save man from burning car

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KNXV) — A dramatic rescue was caught on Phoenix police body cameras after a car hit a power pole and caught on fire.

Officers Rachel Fernandez and Jessica Hunting say the rescue felt like a scene out of a movie.

“Anybody inside?” Officer Hunting could be heard saying as she approached the fiery car.

Both officers worked quickly to pull a man, who was unconscious, out of the burning car.

“One, two, three,” they could be heard saying as they pulled the man to safety.

Once the man was out, Officer Hunting rendered aid.

“I did a sternum rub to the chest and he finally woke up,” she said.

They also called for medical and fire personnel to help.

When officers had some time to breathe and reflect, it finally sunk in that they saved someone.

“Wow, that really just happened. It was our first time riding together. It was definitely going to be the day to remember,” said Officer Hunting.

Now, they're being hailed heroes by the community for their bravery.

“This is abnormal for a lot of people, but for us, it’s just a normal day,” said Officer Fernandez.

“I did my job and now I’m ready for the next call,” added Officer Hunting.

The driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The Phoenix Police Department is still looking into what caused the crash.

This story was originally reported by Luzdelia Caballero on abc15.com.